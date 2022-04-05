How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs San Francisco Giant

The Athletics and Giants will face off on Tuesday afternoon to finish spring training play for both teams.

Fans could not be more excited that Opening Day is right around the corner. With just two days remaining before real games begin, teams will finish their final spring training matchups today. One game to watch on Tuesday afternoon will feature the Athletics facing off against the Giants.

How to Watch the Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Before today's game, the Athletics have gone just 5-10 in spring training play. It has not been an excellent showing for Oakland, but ending it with a win would be a major plus. In their last game, the Athletics lost 5-3 to the Giants and want some revenge.

On the other side of this matchup, the Giants are simply looking to finish exhibition play strong. San Francisco is expected to be a sleeper in the National League. Beating the Athletics in two straight games to end spring training would be a way to go out for the Giants.

Tune in to see which team comes out on top.

