Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The rebuilding Oakland Athletics travel to Tempe for Noah Syndergaard's Cactus League debut with the Los Angeles Angels.

Noah Syndergaard makes his anticipated Cactus League debut on Monday for the Angels, who host the struggling Athletics at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's been a long road back from Tommy John surgery for Syndergaard, who started the 2016 All-Star Game. He made only two starts for the Mets last season, throwing two innings and allowing two runs after undergoing surgery in March 2020.

Last November, he signed a one-year, $21 million contract with Los Angeles as the Angels look to strengthen their woeful starting rotation. On Sunday, Los Angeles lost 6-1 to the Giants in Tempe as right-hander Patrick Sandoval struggled in the three innings he pitched. Centerfielder Jo Adell has been a bright spot in Arizona with three home runs.

The A's fell to the Mariners in Mesa on Sunday, 7-1. Veteran left-hander Frankie Montas was roughed up for four runs on six hits in three innings in the loss. Oakland's staff has an unsightly 6.66 ERA this spring.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn will make his first start of the spring for the A's on Monday. He made nine starts for Oakland last season with a 5.87 ERA and 1.617 WHIP while spending much of the season at Triple-A Las Vegas. He hasn't pitched since throwing 1.2 innings of relief in Oakland's 10-8 win over the Angels in the Cactus League opener on March 18.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox Lucas Giolito
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Defensores de Belgrano vs. Nueva Chicago

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
MARINERS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
GIANTS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Angels
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
algeria soccer
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch U-21 International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's Round of 16 & Men's 3rd Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies in Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy