The rebuilding Oakland Athletics travel to Tempe for Noah Syndergaard's Cactus League debut with the Los Angeles Angels.

Noah Syndergaard makes his anticipated Cactus League debut on Monday for the Angels, who host the struggling Athletics at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

It's been a long road back from Tommy John surgery for Syndergaard, who started the 2016 All-Star Game. He made only two starts for the Mets last season, throwing two innings and allowing two runs after undergoing surgery in March 2020.

Last November, he signed a one-year, $21 million contract with Los Angeles as the Angels look to strengthen their woeful starting rotation. On Sunday, Los Angeles lost 6-1 to the Giants in Tempe as right-hander Patrick Sandoval struggled in the three innings he pitched. Centerfielder Jo Adell has been a bright spot in Arizona with three home runs.

The A's fell to the Mariners in Mesa on Sunday, 7-1. Veteran left-hander Frankie Montas was roughed up for four runs on six hits in three innings in the loss. Oakland's staff has an unsightly 6.66 ERA this spring.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn will make his first start of the spring for the A's on Monday. He made nine starts for Oakland last season with a 5.87 ERA and 1.617 WHIP while spending much of the season at Triple-A Las Vegas. He hasn't pitched since throwing 1.2 innings of relief in Oakland's 10-8 win over the Angels in the Cactus League opener on March 18.

