How to Watch Braves at Red Sox

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The defending champion Braves have the best record in Florida and visit Fenway South for the second time this spring to take on the Red Sox.

The Braves (6-2) don't have the same cast that won the World Series last fall, but they're off to a strong start in the Grapefruit League. They head to Fort Myers on Wednesday after an off day to face the Red Sox (7-5), who have lost two straight.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Right-hander Ian Anderson gets the ball for Atlanta on Wednesday for his second start of the spring. He worked three scoreless innings on Friday against Boston, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning four. Last season, the 23-year-old made 24 starts for the Braves with a 3.58 ERA and 1.231 WHIP in 128.1 innings.

Tanner Houck goes for Boston, making his third start in Florida. Atlanta roughed up the 25-year-old on Friday for three runs on two hits with five walks in 2.1 innings. He made 18 appearances, 13 of them starts, with a 3.52 ERA and 1.130 WHIP in 69 innings in 2021.

The Braves jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Monday and hung on to beat the Blue Jays 5-4. William Contreras and Ozzie Albies slugged solo homers in the fifth to power the Atlanta attack. 

Boston's only runs on Tuesday came on non-roster infielder Ceddanne Rafaela's two-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-2 loss to the Pirates. Nick Pivetta struggled out of the gate for the Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out five but surrendered a pair of homers.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
