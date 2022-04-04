How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Red Sox and Twins open home-and-home series to close out spring training

Rafael Devers appears ready to open the season for the Red Sox (10-7) as the All-Star third baseman homered again on Sunday. On Monday, Boston makes the short trip in Fort Myers to Hammond Stadium to face the Twins (8-9), who have won three straight.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Boston and Minnesota will play again on Tuesday, moving to Fenway South in Fort Myers to close their Grapefruit League schedules. The Red Sox beat the Braves on Sunday, 6-3, as Devers keyed a five-run second inning with his team-leading sixth homer of the spring, a thre

Minnesota ripped the Orioles on Sunday, 8-2, as Byron Buxton remained red-hot. He was 2-for-3 with an RBI double and is slashing .433/.485/1.000 this spring. Miguel Sanó cracked a two-run homer in the third inning.

The Red Sox are 3-2 against the Twins this spring, with both losses at Minnesota's facility. 

Right-hander Tanner Houck starts Monday for Boston. In three Florida starts, he has allowed five runs on eight hits with eight walks and 10 strikeouts in nine innings this spring. He also hit three batters in his last start against the Braves on Wednesday.

Bailey Ober, also a right-hander, is starting his fourth game for the Twins this spring. He has allowed two runs on six hits with five walks and six punchouts in eight innings. Ober worked three innings against the Rays on Tuesday.

