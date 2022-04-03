How to Watch Red Sox vs. Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox hit the road on Sunday to take on the Braves for the fourth and final time of the spring.

The Red Sox and Braves have gotten real familiar with each other as they will hook up for the fourth time this spring on Sunday.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox won the first game 5-0 and the third game 10-7, both of which were at home. They did lose on the road against the Braves 10-7 but will try and reverse the trend and get the road win on Sunday.

Boston entered the weekend 9-6 on the spring but had won just three of its last nine games after starting the spring on.a six-game winning streak.

The Braves will look to extend the Red Sox struggles and earn a series split with a win on Sunday.

Atlanta is back home after playing on the road against the Yankees on Saturday and will be looking to get back on track after it had lost three straight coming into the weekend.

The losing streak had dropped the Braves to just 6-5 for the spring. It hasn't been the best spring, but the Braves are just looking to get back into form as they try and defend their World Series championship from last year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17998819
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Sabres

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_15440211
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Bucks

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18004391
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18002929
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17441786
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17492280
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Bowling: USBC Masters

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17986301
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Braves

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17998579
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Astros vs. Nationals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17997336
PGA Tour

How to Watch PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, Final Round

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy