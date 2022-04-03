How to Watch Red Sox vs. Braves

The Red Sox hit the road on Sunday to take on the Braves for the fourth and final time of the spring.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Red Sox won the first game 5-0 and the third game 10-7, both of which were at home. They did lose on the road against the Braves 10-7 but will try and reverse the trend and get the road win on Sunday.

Boston entered the weekend 9-6 on the spring but had won just three of its last nine games after starting the spring on.a six-game winning streak.

The Braves will look to extend the Red Sox struggles and earn a series split with a win on Sunday.

Atlanta is back home after playing on the road against the Yankees on Saturday and will be looking to get back on track after it had lost three straight coming into the weekend.

The losing streak had dropped the Braves to just 6-5 for the spring. It hasn't been the best spring, but the Braves are just looking to get back into form as they try and defend their World Series championship from last year.

