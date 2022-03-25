How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs.  Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston Red Sox travel to the Grapefruit League home of the Atlanta Braves in North Port, FL.

The Braves and Red Sox are set to meet Friday in a spring training contest. Both of these clubs had major additions this offseason. While Braves fans may never get over Freddie Freeman not being re-signed, they did get younger with Matt Olson at first. He's an Atlanta-area native and he has a phenomenal glove. 

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox also got a phenomenal glove when they signed Trevor Story. He will also provide some pop and the move to second from short should save some wear and tear on his body. Both should be legitimate contenders come October. 

The Sox will put up Tanner Houck for this one. He has become an emerging young talent for the Boston bullpen. In his second year, he pitched 69 innings with 87 strikeouts and a 3.52 ERA, earning him a 1.6 WAR. He lost five games last season though so look for that improvement this year. 

Atlanta will start one of their best today in Ian Anderson. He has become one of the foundational pieces of this Atlanta rotation, harkening back to the dominant 90s Braves. At just 23 he has a World Series title and went 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA in 128.1 innings. Look for him to eat even more innings this year. This rotation is still the foundation of Atlanta's success. 

