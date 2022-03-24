How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Boston Orioles MLB Spring Training

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs Boston Orioles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AL East rivals battle for the second time this spring when the Red Sox take on the Orioles on Thursday.

The Red Sox have had a great start to the spring as they look to improve on their great season last year.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston got manager Alex Cora back after one year away and he helped lead the Red Sox back to the playoffs and an ALCS berth, where they lost to the Astros.

The Red Sox battled with the Rays all last year for the AL East title, but came up just short and earned a wild-card berth instead.

This year, they will be looking to get back to the top of the division and unseat the Rays for the top spot.

The Orioles are on the other end of the spectrum as they are trying to fight their way out of last place in the AL East.

Baltimore was one of the worst teams in the league last year and has nowhere to go but up, but the Orioles are still lacking big-name talent and it will be a struggle for them to climb the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

