How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs Twins

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox make the short trip to the Twins on Sunday for the fourth of seven spring meetings between the two teams

The Red Sox and Twins won't have any secrets by the time the regular season starts as they play seven times during spring training.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their spring training sites are just miles apart, which makes it an easy matchup for the abbreviated spring season.

The Red Sox have won two of three meetings thus far but lost the most recent on Wednesday when the Twins won 10-4.

That loss was the first of the spring for the Red Sox and started a three-game losing streak for them heading into Saturday's game with the Rays.

That win was just one of three the Twins had heading into their Saturday game. Their other two wins came against the Rays, but they were just 3-6 coming into the weekend.

Sunday the Twins will look to even the spring series with the Red Sox and continue their improved play as they try and get ready to make a run at the White Sox in the AL Central this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

