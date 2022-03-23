How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Spring Training

The Red Sox and Twins meet for the second time this spring when Boston makes the short trip to take on Minnesota.

The Red Sox and Twins both host their spring training games in Fort Myers, FL and due to the closeness of their respective sites, they will play each other seven times this spring.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Wednesday will be the second matchup as the Red Sox got the better of the first meeting winning 14-1.

It hasn't gone much better for the Twins as they have lost four of their next five and have been shut out twice, including a 4-0 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night.

The Twins did make a splash by signing free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but they are still needing the bats to heat up around him if they want to make a play in the AL Central this year.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, are a perfect 6-0 this spring and have given up just 11 total runs.

It has been a great start to the spring for the Red Sox as they look to build on their surprising season last year.

Boston also made a move in free agency by getting former Rockies shortstop Trevor Story this past weekend.

They hope he can bring some more pop to the middle of the lineup as they try and get back to the top of the AL East.

