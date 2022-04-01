How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs Rays

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox take on Chris Mead and the Rays in spring training on Friday.

The Red Sox are 8-5 through 13 spring training games. Coming into this week, they had six games on the slate in seven days. They started out with two losses to the Pirates and the Twins before picking up their first win against Atlanta.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Their bats were alive in that 10-7 win against Atlanta as well. Rafael Devers hit his fourth home run of spring training in the first inning with two on base to jump the team out to a 3-0 lead.

Boston saw two more home runs from Christian Vazquez and Jonathan Arauz to get out to a 9-1 lead at the bottom of the fourth.

The Rays have not had the same luck in preseason so far. The team was just 1-6 heading into this week. They struck two high-profile wins against the Braves and the Twins earlier this week.

They broke that winning streak with a 7-6 loss against the Orioles. In the team's last game against Boston, it lost 5-3.

