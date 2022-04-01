How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs Rays

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox take on Chris Mead and the Rays in spring training on Friday.

The Red Sox are 8-5 through 13 spring training games. Coming into this week, they had six games on the slate in seven days. They started out with two losses to the Pirates and the Twins before picking up their first win against Atlanta.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their bats were alive in that 10-7 win against Atlanta as well. Rafael Devers hit his fourth home run of spring training in the first inning with two on base to jump the team out to a 3-0 lead.

Boston saw two more home runs from Christian Vazquez and Jonathan Arauz to get out to a 9-1 lead at the bottom of the fourth. 

The Rays have not had the same luck in preseason so far. The team was just 1-6 heading into this week. They struck two high-profile wins against the Braves and the Twins earlier this week.

They broke that winning streak with a 7-6 loss against the Orioles. In the team's last game against Boston, it lost 5-3.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays in spring training

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Coco Gauff
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17992564
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros in MLB Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs Orioles

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays at Pirates

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
RED SOX
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs Rays

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
METS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy