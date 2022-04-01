Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams playing without half of their respective squads will face off as the Cubs take on the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Both of these teams will be participating in split-squad games today. The Cubs will be taking on the Diamondback with the first half of their squad.

They are 8-4 in the Cactus League thus far. Surprisingly enough, even though they are in first place, they have a negative run differential of -7. They are the only team in the top 5 in the standings to have a negative differential. For perspective, No. 2 is +22.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

On Wednesday, Chicago's full club got an 8-5 win over the Mariners. Robert Gsellman recorded his first win despite a 30.86 ERA. Brandon Leibrandt also recorded his first save.

The Diamondbacks will also be without half of their squad as the others will be playing the 6-6 Guardians. They are the No. 10 team in the Cactus League with a 6-7 record.

Arizona also came away with a win on Wednesday against the Rockies 9-2. Caleb Smith got his first win of the preseason.

Meanwhile, Arizona's bats were taking off. David Peralta, Geraldo Perdomo, Jake McCarthy and Matt Davidson all homered in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks in spring training

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago Cubs Kyle Hendricks
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs at Diamondbacks

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_17992073
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers in MLB Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
haley-jones
SI Guide

Women’s Final Four Tips Off Tonight

By Josh Rosenblat8 minutes ago
USATSI_17997591
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valero Texas Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox Lucas Giolito
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Athletics at White Sox

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) gets off a shot against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) looks on during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy