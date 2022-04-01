How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs at Diamondbacks

Two teams playing without half of their respective squads will face off as the Cubs take on the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Both of these teams will be participating in split-squad games today. The Cubs will be taking on the Diamondback with the first half of their squad.

They are 8-4 in the Cactus League thus far. Surprisingly enough, even though they are in first place, they have a negative run differential of -7. They are the only team in the top 5 in the standings to have a negative differential. For perspective, No. 2 is +22.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

On Wednesday, Chicago's full club got an 8-5 win over the Mariners. Robert Gsellman recorded his first win despite a 30.86 ERA. Brandon Leibrandt also recorded his first save.

The Diamondbacks will also be without half of their squad as the others will be playing the 6-6 Guardians. They are the No. 10 team in the Cactus League with a 6-7 record.

Arizona also came away with a win on Wednesday against the Rockies 9-2. Caleb Smith got his first win of the preseason.

Meanwhile, Arizona's bats were taking off. David Peralta, Geraldo Perdomo, Jake McCarthy and Matt Davidson all homered in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.