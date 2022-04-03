How to Watch Cubs at Guardians

The Cubs visit Goodyear on Sunday for their lone meeting with the Guardians this spring.

The Cubs (9-6) got back on the winning side Saturday and look to build momentum through their final three Cactus League games when they visit the Guardians (7-8) on Sunday.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Journeyman Ildemaro Vargas is still fighting for a roster spot and is slashing .333/.379/.593 in 27 spring at-bats with two homers and five RBI. The 30-year-old started last season with Chicago but was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in mid-May.

Grayson Byrd played the hero for the Cubs on Saturday, clubbing a walkoff three-run homer to beat the Angels 5-4. Much-heralded Japanese signing Seiya Suzuki hit his second homer in 14 spring at-bats.

Cleveland dropped a 3-1 decision to the Rangers on Saturday, manufacturing its lone run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. Ernie Clement had two of the Guardians' five hits and has been red hot in Arizona, going 12-for-25 with two homers and eight RBI.

Chicago will start left-hander Justin Steele on Sunday. In three previous spring starts, Steele has allowed two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings, walking seven and striking out five.

Right-hander Cal Quantrill gets the call for Cleveland. This is his third start in the Cactus League, where he's allowed three runs on five hits in 4.1 innings with five strikeouts.

