Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers in spring training: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs, playing with half of their squad, take on the Brewers in spring training on Friday.

The Cubs are splitting up and playing a split-squad game today. The other half of their squad will be taking on the Diamondbacks at the same time. The team is 8-4 in spring training and on top of the Cactus League. 

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The reason they have such a terrible run differential is because they let two teams put up over 10 runs on them.

They lost to the Rockies 17-1 last Friday and then the team beat the Royals on Monday, but they still let them roll in 12 runs on them. They have let opposing teams score four or more runs in nine out of 12 games this spring training.

The Brewers are the second-to-last team in the Cactus League with a 4-6 record. They lost a tough game on Wednesday 4-2 with Freddy Peralta notching his first loss of the preseason.

Keston Hiura has been the best bat for Milwaukee thus far knocking three balls out of the park and totaling eight runs batted in to go with it.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago Cubs Kyle Hendricks
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs at Diamondbacks

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
USATSI_17992073
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers in MLB Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
haley-jones
SI Guide

Women’s Final Four Tips Off Tonight

By Josh Rosenblat10 minutes ago
USATSI_17997591
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valero Texas Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas13 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox Lucas Giolito
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Athletics at White Sox

By Phil Watson13 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) gets off a shot against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) looks on during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy