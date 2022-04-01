How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers in MLB Spring Training

The Cubs, playing with half of their squad, take on the Brewers in spring training on Friday.

The Cubs are splitting up and playing a split-squad game today. The other half of their squad will be taking on the Diamondbacks at the same time. The team is 8-4 in spring training and on top of the Cactus League.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The reason they have such a terrible run differential is because they let two teams put up over 10 runs on them.

They lost to the Rockies 17-1 last Friday and then the team beat the Royals on Monday, but they still let them roll in 12 runs on them. They have let opposing teams score four or more runs in nine out of 12 games this spring training.

The Brewers are the second-to-last team in the Cactus League with a 4-6 record. They lost a tough game on Wednesday 4-2 with Freddy Peralta notching his first loss of the preseason.

Keston Hiura has been the best bat for Milwaukee thus far knocking three balls out of the park and totaling eight runs batted in to go with it.

