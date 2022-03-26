How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres MLB Spring Training

The Cubs hit the road on Saturday afternoon to take on the Padres for the second time this spring.

The Cubs have had a great start to the spring. They did lose split-squad games to the White Sox in their first games but they followed that up with six games in a row without a loss.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

That streak was snapped on Thursday when the Angels beat them 5-4, but the Cubs have to feel good about how they have played so far.

Chicago is in a rebuild, but the Cubs still went out and signed some big names as they try and accelerate the timeline.

On Saturday afternoon, they will look to stay hot when they take on a Padres team that is dealing with life without Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis Jr. fractured his wrist in a motorcycle accident in the offseason and will miss a big chunk of the season.

The Padres were hoping to put their late-season swoon behind them and compete again in the NL West but without one of the top sluggers in baseball, it isn't going to be easy.

The spring hasn't gone well so far for them and missing Tatis Jr. is a big reason why. Saturday, though, they hope they can get back on track against a streaking Cubs team.

