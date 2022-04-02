How to Watch White Sox at Diamondbacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox and Diamondbacks meet on Saturday in Scottsdale after both teams made big moves this offseason.

The White Sox (8-7) added a bat on Friday, trading closer Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers for veteran outfielder AJ Pollock, while the Diamondbacks (8-8) agreed to terms on a two-year extension with Saturday's starter, Merrill Kelly.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pollock hit 21 home runs and slashed .297/.355/.536 in 422 plate appearances for L.A. last season and was an All-Star for Arizona in 2015. Kimbrel wasn't comfortable in a setup role last season and Pollock slots into right field with Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert giving Chicago a much more set outfield lineup than it had.

Kelly made 27 starts for the Diamondbacks last season, posting a 4.44 ERA and 1.291 WHIP in 158 innings. He's been a regular in their rotation since reaching the majors as a 30-year-old rookie in 2019 after four years in Korea.

Chicago lost to the Athletics on Friday, 12-4 and turn to veteran right-hander Lance Lynn, who last pitched on March 23 against the Rangers and gave up three solo home runs in 2.2 innings while striking out four. Lynn was an All-Star last season with a 2.69 ERA and 1.070 WHIP in 28 starts and 157 innings.

Kelly was dominant in his first start of the spring on March 23, striking out eight of the nine Giants he faced while working three perfect innings. The Diamondbacks lost 5-1 to the Guardians on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks

By Adam Childs52 seconds ago
imago1009937946h
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs. América

By Christine Brown52 seconds ago
USATSI_17982975 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch White Sox at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson52 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_18005464
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Volleyball
College Volleyball

How to Watch USC at UCLA in Men's College Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson (4) defends on a kick by Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero (23) during the second half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami CF

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Minnesota United FC

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy