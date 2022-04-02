How to Watch White Sox at Diamondbacks

The White Sox and Diamondbacks meet on Saturday in Scottsdale after both teams made big moves this offseason.

The White Sox (8-7) added a bat on Friday, trading closer Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers for veteran outfielder AJ Pollock, while the Diamondbacks (8-8) agreed to terms on a two-year extension with Saturday's starter, Merrill Kelly.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pollock hit 21 home runs and slashed .297/.355/.536 in 422 plate appearances for L.A. last season and was an All-Star for Arizona in 2015. Kimbrel wasn't comfortable in a setup role last season and Pollock slots into right field with Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert giving Chicago a much more set outfield lineup than it had.

Kelly made 27 starts for the Diamondbacks last season, posting a 4.44 ERA and 1.291 WHIP in 158 innings. He's been a regular in their rotation since reaching the majors as a 30-year-old rookie in 2019 after four years in Korea.

Chicago lost to the Athletics on Friday, 12-4 and turn to veteran right-hander Lance Lynn, who last pitched on March 23 against the Rangers and gave up three solo home runs in 2.2 innings while striking out four. Lynn was an All-Star last season with a 2.69 ERA and 1.070 WHIP in 28 starts and 157 innings.

Kelly was dominant in his first start of the spring on March 23, striking out eight of the nine Giants he faced while working three perfect innings. The Diamondbacks lost 5-1 to the Guardians on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.