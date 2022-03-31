How to Watch White Sox at Reds

Michael Kopech makes his delayed spring debut for the White Sox as they visit the Reds in Goodyear Thursday night.

Right-hander Michael Kopech, once the shining star of the White Sox (7-6) farm system, makes his delayed Cactus League debut on Thursday night when Chicago visits the Reds (6-5) in Goodyear.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Kopech missed the 2019 season after Tommy John surgery and opted out in 2020 during the pandemic. He returned last season and made 44 appearances, four of them starts, with a 3.50 ERA and 1.125 WHIP in 69.1 innings. His stuff was still there, evidenced by his 103 strikeouts, a rate of 13.4 per nine innings.

The White Sox blanked the Rangers on Wednesday, 7-0. Dylan Cease worked four innings and allowed only two hits, combining with four relievers on a four-hit shutout. Chicago broke the game open with five runs in the seventh, with home runs from Remy Gonzalez, Seby Zavala and Zach Remillard.

The Reds lost to the A's on Wednesday 5-4 as they couldn't recover from Oakland's four-run first inning. Joey Votto cracked a two-run triple in the third and Max Schrock added an RBI single for Cincinnati.

Hunter Greene, a 22-year-old right-hander, will start for the Reds on Thursday. He learned this week he's earned a spot in the rotation for Cincinnati to open the season. He hasn't allowed a run in three innings this spring and worked two innings against the Giants in his first Cactus League start on Saturday.

