How to Watch MLB Spring Training: White Sox vs Cubs

The White Sox hit the road Monday afternoon for a spring training game against their city rival Cubs

The White Sox could be one of the best teams in the American League this year, but the spring hasn't shown it.

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream MLB Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are just 8-9 and have lost eight of their last 11 games including the last three. Not only have they lost their last three but they have given up 33 combined runs in those games.

The pitching has struggled for the White Sox in the spring and Monday they hope they can start to figure it out in their second to last spring game.

The Cubs, though, will look to exploit it as they go for their third straight win.

The Cubs are in a bit of a rebuild this year, but the spring has been going well as they have lost just twice in their last seven games.

After starting the spring just 4-4, the Cubs have improved to 10-6 and also have three ties.

The Cubs traded away their best players last year, but are hoping the young guys on the roster can step up and make them one of the surprise teams in the league this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.