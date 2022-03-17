How to Watch White Sox vs. Cubs

Spring training may have just begun, but the crosstown rival White Sox and Cubs square off in their first spring game Thursday at Sloan Park.

This is a split squad game. One game will be held at Sloan Park, while the other will be played at the White Sox home stadium, Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Spring Training Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

The Cubs may be in somewhat of a rebuilding mode, but reports surfaced Monday that the team had reached an agreement with Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki on a five-year, $85 million deal.

Kyle Hendricks is on the mound for the home half of the Cubs split squad games, but he won't be on the mound very long as he works his way into shape before the start of the season. The 32-year-old will do his best to lean on his experience from 2020, when players dealt with the abbreviated spring training before the season.

Hendricks had an up-and-down 2021 season. While he won 14 games, including eight straight wins, he had the highest ERA of his career (4.77) and gave up a career-high 200 hits.

Kyle Kubat gets the ball for the White Sox. In the Minors last year he went 3-3 with a 4.92 ERA. He was used mostly as a reliever, starting five of the 27 games he pitched in.

