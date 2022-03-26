How to Watch MLB Spring Training: White Sox vs Dodgers

Two of the best teams in the league battle Sunday afternoon when the White Sox visit the Dodgers for a spring training game

The White Sox play the second straight game against a Los Angeles team on Sunday after they took on the Angels on Saturday.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs Los Angles Dodgers:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have struggled lately after starting the spring 5-1. They had lost three in a row going into their Saturday game and are looking to get back on track as they hit the midpoint of their spring schedule.

The White Sox still look like one of the favorites in the American League but are still trying to get over the hump.

The Dodgers got over that hump two years ago but were shocked by the Braves in the NLCS last year in their attempt to win a second straight World Series.

Sunday they will look to get a win against a White Sox team that they could see if they make it back to the World Series this year.

These are two great teams and while spring training games don't count in the standings they both want to send a message to the other team.

