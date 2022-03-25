How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners MLB Spring Training

The White Sox looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Friday when they travel to take on the Mariners in a spring training game.

The White Sox had their three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when they lost to the Rangers 14-5. They then lost their second straight game on Thursday when the Giants beat them 9-6 in what could be a World Series preview.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs Seattle Mariners:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago is now 5-3 on the spring as it heads to the Mariners' spring training complex on Friday for its only spring meeting with Seattle.

The Mariners welcome the White Sox to town. looking to win their second straight game. They tripped up the Guardians on Thursday 3-2 as they scored two runs in the top of the eighth to get the win.

The win comes a day after they tied the Cubs 5-5. The tie snapped a two-game losing streak and was just the second game all spring they didn't lose.

Both of these teams are looking to make a move in the American League this year. The White Sox are looking to win a second straight AL Central title while the Mariners are looking to build on their near-miss of the playoffs last season.

