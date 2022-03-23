How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers MLB Spring Training

The White Sox go for their fourth straight win on Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Rangers.

The White Sox play their second straight game on the road on Wednesday looking for the same result as Tuesday's game at the Brewers.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago beat Milwaukee 4-3 and is now a perfect 3-0 away from its spring training home.

The White Sox have now won three in a row and are 5-1 on the spring. It has been a great start to the spring for them and Wednesday they will look to pick up another win against the Rangers.

Texas comes into the game winners of two straight, including a crazy 25-12 win over the Guardians on Monday afternoon.

The Rangers collected 27 hits in the blowout win and then followed that up with a 4-1 win against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The back-to-back wins were the first of the spring for the Rangers who are now 2-1-1 in Arizona.

Wednesday, they will look to make it three straight wins but it won't be easy against a very good White Sox team.

Regional restrictions may apply.