How to Watch Reds at Athletics

The Reds open final week of Cactus League play with a visit to the Athletics in Mesa.

The Reds (6-4) got solid pitching in a win over the Rangers and look to keep that rolling against the Athletics (2-8) on Wednesday at Mesa's Hohokam Park.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Reiver Sanmartín surrendered an unearned run in three innings Tuesday as Cincinnati beat Texas 7-1. Lefty Nick Lodolo followed with three scoreless frames as the Reds held the Rangers to four hits. TJ Friedl belted a two-run homer in the win.

Oakland couldn't hold a 4-0 lead on Tuesday and lost to the Dodgers 6-4, surrendering four runs in the bottom of the seventh. The bullpen couldn't deliver for lefty Sean Manaea, who struck out seven and allowed only two hits in 5.2 innings. Sheldon Neuse delivered three hits and an RBI in the loss.

Right-hander Vladimir Gutiérrez takes the ball Wednesday for the Reds. It's his second start of the spring, and he also worked two scoreless innings of relief against the Giants on Saturday. He joined the Cincinnati rotation in late May last season and started 22 games with a 4.74 ERA and 1.412 WHIP in 114 innings.

Cole Irvin, a 28-year-old left-hander, takes the bump for Oakland. He's made two starts in Arizona, allowing four runs on nine hits in five innings. He has seven strikeouts and has served up two homers. Irvin was a workhorse for the A's last season, starting 32 games and working 178.1 innings with a 4.24 ERA and 1.329 WHIP.

