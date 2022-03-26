How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants MLB Spring Training

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds travel to the Giants on Saturday afternoon for the second meeting between the two teams this spring training.

The Reds play their second straight game away from home on Saturday, but they did get a day off on Friday.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The day off comes after they had their two-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the Royals 5-4 on Thursday.

The Reds have followed their first two losses of the spring with consecutive wins and on Saturday, they will look to start that trend again with a win against a Giants team that was just 2-4 before their Friday game.

The Giants have not had a great spring but they did knock off the powerful White Sox 9-6 on Thursday in a game between two of the best teams in the league.

San Francisco is less concerned about its spring record as it boasts a great team, but the Giants still would like to see better play as they enter the midpoint of their spring schedule.

These two teams look to be going in different directions as the Reds have traded some of their best players away while the Giants are looking to once again be one of the best teams in the National League this year.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
