How to Watch Guardians at Mariners

José Ramirez extension talks the dominant spring topic for the Guardians, who face the Mariners Thursday night.

The rebranded Guardians (6-6) will try to shake off a blowout loss when they visit Peoria on Thursday night for a Cactus League matchup with the Mariners (5-5).

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland is still trying to get an extension finalized with third baseman José Ramirez, who earned his third All-Star bid last season and slashed .266/.355/.538 with 36 homers and 103 RBI. The Guardians hold a $13 million option on the 29-year-old but would like to lock their franchise player up for the next several years.

The Dodgers rocked Cleveland on Wednesday 12-1, with Ernie Clement providing the only offense when he hit a solo homer in the fifth inning. L.A. blew the game open with an eight-run ninth inning.

The Mariners, meanwhile, fell to the Cubs 8-5 on Wednesday. Jarred Kelenic had two hits, including an RBI single in the fifth, for Seattle.

Aaron Civale starts for the Guardians on Thursday. The 26-year-old right-hander made his first spring start on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits in three innings against the Giants. Civale started 21 games last season with a 3.84 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 124.1 innings.

Chris Flexen, a 27-year-old right-hander, takes the ball for the Mariners. This will be his third start of the spring and he has allowed five runs in seven innings. He worked four frames against the Brewers on Saturday. Flexen made 31 starts in 2021 with a 3.61 ERA and 1.252 WHIP in 179.2 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.