How to Watch Guardians vs. Athletics

The Cleveland Guardians head to the spring training home of the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Cleveland Guardians have started off their spring quite nicely. They beat the division rival Chicago White Sox 11-2.

It was Owen Miller who was the one making the most noise for the Guardians. The first baseman went 3-for-4 with a RBI, two runs and a double. After hitting .390 last year in Arizona, he is showing that he belongs in the Majors.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Guardians will start Kirk McCarty, who only has 4.2 innings of MLB experience. In 124 Triple-A innings pitched last season, he landed a 5.01 ERA. The journey starts today for McCarty to see if he can make that jump this year.

The Athletics dropped their last game, 9-3, on Saturday to the Cincinnati Reds. The A's will start Cole Irvin, who has some experience on this club that will be full of prospects now that the team is in a rebuild.

He has just a 10-15 record in the Majors, but he had a very valuable season for the A's, who kept contending for a Wild Card spot late last year. He had a 1.5 WAR with a 4.28 ERA. His most important stat though was his 178.1 innings pitched.

