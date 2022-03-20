How to Watch Guardians vs. Athletics

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians have started off their spring quite nicely. They beat the division rival Chicago White Sox 11-2.
It was Owen Miller who was the one making the most noise for the Guardians. The first baseman went 3-for-4 with a RBI, two runs and a double. After hitting .390 last year in Arizona, he is showing that he belongs in the Majors.
How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Today:
Game Date: March 20, 2022
Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports California
Live Stream the Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Guardians will start Kirk McCarty, who only has 4.2 innings of MLB experience. In 124 Triple-A innings pitched last season, he landed a 5.01 ERA. The journey starts today for McCarty to see if he can make that jump this year.
The Athletics dropped their last game, 9-3, on Saturday to the Cincinnati Reds. The A's will start Cole Irvin, who has some experience on this club that will be full of prospects now that the team is in a rebuild.
He has just a 10-15 record in the Majors, but he had a very valuable season for the A's, who kept contending for a Wild Card spot late last year. He had a 1.5 WAR with a 4.28 ERA. His most important stat though was his 178.1 innings pitched.
Regional restrictions may apply.