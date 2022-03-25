How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Guardians vs Giants

The Guardians try to snap a two-game losing streak on Friday when they take on the Giants

The Guardians started the spring off strong as they didn't suffer a loss in their first three games, but it hasn't gone well since.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs San Francisco Giants:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Cleveland has lost three of four including the last two to the Dodgers and the Mariners.

Thursday the Guardians gave up two runs in the top of the eighth inning to squander a 2-1 lead. They failed to answer those runs and lost the game 3-2.

Friday they will look to get back in the win column against a Giants team that is coming off a 9-6 win against the White Sox on Thursday.

The win against Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak for the Giants and was just their second win of the spring.

The Giants are coming off a great season, but the spring hasn't gone well so far. Friday they will look to get back on track against a Guardians team that is also struggling.

Both of these teams are having tough springs and while their record doesn't matter they still want to see some improved play.

