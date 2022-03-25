Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cleveland Guardians vs San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians try to snap a two-game losing streak on Friday when they take on the Giants

The Guardians started the spring off strong as they didn't suffer a loss in their first three games, but it hasn't gone well since. 

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs San Francisco Giants:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Cleveland Guardians vs San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland has lost three of four including the last two to the Dodgers and the Mariners.

Thursday the Guardians gave up two runs in the top of the eighth inning to squander a 2-1 lead. They failed to answer those runs and lost the game 3-2.

Friday they will look to get back in the win column against a Giants team that is coming off a 9-6 win against the White Sox on Thursday.

The win against Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak for the Giants and was just their second win of the spring.

The Giants are coming off a great season, but the spring hasn't gone well so far. Friday they will look to get back on track against a Guardians team that is also struggling.

Both of these teams are having tough springs and while their record doesn't matter they still want to see some improved play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

MLB Spring Training: Cleveland Guardians vs San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cleveland Guardians Shane Bieber
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Guardians vs Giants

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17955823
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Ivory Coast Ghana
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch France vs. Ivory Coast

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Young You
Figure Skating

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Free

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch XPEL 225 Qualifying

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
CUBS
MLB

How to Watch Marquee Sports Network Without Cable

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brooks Koepka puts his ball from the fringe on the 7th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Women's Water Polo
College Water Polo

How to Watch Cal at Michigan in Women's College Water Polo

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
red-sox-rays
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs.  Braves

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy