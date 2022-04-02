How to Watch Rockies at Athletics in MLB Spring Training

The Rockies take on the Athletics in Cactus League spring training on Saturday.

The Rockies are the third-worst team in the Cactus League with just a 5-8 record through 13 games. They also have the second-worst run differential in the league.

They finished 74-87 last year so there is definitely room for improvement to be made this season.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Oakland Athletics in spring training today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Oakland Athletics in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar leads the offensive side of the team with three home runs and seven RBIs already this year.

Colorado was torched on Thursday losing 13-2 against the Giants with Chad Kuhl picking up his first loss of the year with a 13.50 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Athletics are one of the few teams and the only team in the Cactus League worse than Colorado.

The team is 3-9 this preseason with a negative run differential of 26. They won 86 games last season so this is out of the ordinary.

They also lost on Thursday, but it was not as bad, as the Royals merely beat them 5-4. Oakland got off to a slow start going down 5-0 before starting to edge back in, it just couldn't quite get all the way back.

Regional restrictions may apply.