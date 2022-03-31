How to Watch Rockies at Giants

The Rockies take a four-game winless streak into Scottsdale for Thursday's matchup with the Giants.

The Giants (5-7) have won two straight Cactus League games and three of their last four before they host the Rockies (5-7) on Thursday. Colorado is trending in the opposite direction with three straight losses and a tie since its last victory Saturday.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Francisco scored six runs in the second inning Wednesday, and Anthony DiSclafani worked into the fifth inning in its 9-5 win over the Royals. Luke Williams and Alex Blandino each homered in the second and rookie utilityman Arquimedes Gamboa added a two-run shot in the eighth.

The Rockies surrendered seven runs in the top of the ninth to lose to the Diamondbacks, 9-2. Jordan Sheffield retired just one batter while surrendering six runs. Ryan McMahon had two of Colorado's five hits.

Right-hander Chad Kuhl, signed as a free agent on March 16, makes his first start for the Rockies this spring. He was touched up for three runs on five hits in 2.2 innings of relief against the Rangers on Saturday.

Veteran lefty Alex Wood starts for the Giants. He has worked 5.2 scoreless innings in two starts this spring, allowing only two hits. Wood last worked against the Reds on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.