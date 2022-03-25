How to Watch Rockies vs. Cubs

On Friday afternoon in spring training action, the Rockies are set to take on the Cubs.

The 2022 MLB regular season is right around the corner, but first fans have been excited to watch spring training action. After a brutal lockout that threatened the entire season, watching live baseball has been a welcome sight. One intriguing spring training matchup to watch today will feature the Rockies taking on the Cubs.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Prior to today's game, the Rockies are 3-4 in exhibition outings. Colorado made a huge splash with the signing of star third baseman Kris Bryant in free agency and is expected to be a tough team to beat this season. In their last game, the Rockies ended up tying with the Dodgers by a final score of 6-6.

On the other side of the diamond, David Ross and the Cubs are looking to get back into postseason contention. After trading Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant last year, the new-look Cubs should be entertaining to watch in 2022. Chicago is fresh off of a 5-4 loss to the Angels that dropped it to 4-3 in spring training action.

While these games don't mean anything in the grand scheme of things, they are still fun to watch. Getting a chance to watch the new-look Rockies and Cubs is worth tuning in to see. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

