How to Watch Rockies vs. White Sox

The Rockies take on the White Sox in spring training on Sunday.

The 52-110 Diamondbacks were the only team in the division with a worse record than the 74-87 Rockies. Finishing 32.5 games behind the Giants, this team has a lot to catch up on this upcoming season.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

They are 6-8 in the Cactus League with only a handful of games left. Despite being almost .500, the team has the third-worst run differential in the league.

Colorado shortstop Ezequiel Tovar leads the team with three home runs and seven RBIs this preseason. He also has a .550 on-base percentage.

The White Sox are just on the other side of the .500 mark in their record of 8-7. They also have a pretty bad run differential at minus-11.

They went 93-69 in their 2021 campaign so they have a divisional crown they are trying to keep. Outfielder, Luis Robert continues to be the best bat on the team with three home runs and 10 RBIs throughout the preseason.

