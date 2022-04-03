How to Watch Rockies vs. White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Colorado Rockies vs Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies take on the White Sox in spring training on Sunday.

The 52-110 Diamondbacks were the only team in the division with a worse record than the 74-87 Rockies. Finishing 32.5 games behind the Giants, this team has a lot to catch up on this upcoming season.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They are 6-8 in the Cactus League with only a handful of games left. Despite being almost .500, the team has the third-worst run differential in the league.

Colorado shortstop Ezequiel Tovar leads the team with three home runs and seven RBIs this preseason. He also has a .550 on-base percentage.

The White Sox are just on the other side of the .500 mark in their record of 8-7. They also have a pretty bad run differential at minus-11.

They went 93-69 in their 2021 campaign so they have a divisional crown they are trying to keep. Outfielder, Luis Robert continues to be the best bat on the team with three home runs and 10 RBIs throughout the preseason.

Regional restrictions may apply.

