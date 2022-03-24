Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs and Angels are set to face off on Thursday in a spring training matchup.

With the 2022 MLB regular season drawing closer, teams are getting to play some exhibition games during spring training. After a tumultuous offseason due to a lockout, players are getting back into shape, and fans could not be more excited to watch live baseball. One spring training matchup to watch today will feature the Cubs taking on the Angels.

How to Watch the Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before this afternoon's game, the Cubs hold a 4-2 record in spring training play. Chicago is a relatively unknown coming into the season, but the Cubs did make a big offseason splash by signing Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki. The Cubs may not be viewed as an NL contender right now, but that could change.

On the other side of the diamond, the Angels are looking to get over the hump this season. Led by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles will be watched heavily this year. The Angels should be an excellent team if they live up to their full potential.

While this game doesn't count for the actual season record, it's still going to be a fun one to watch. Both of these teams are looking to get back to being postseason contenders. Make sure to tune in to see how both of these squads look.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Cubs vs Angels

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


