How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners

While it's not yet Suzuki time for the Cubs, Chicago looks to continue a strong Cactus League start against the Mariners.

The Cubs (3-2) are still waiting for the Cactus League debut of Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki. The Mariners (1-3) are struggling to score runs out of the gate as they prepare to host the Northsiders on Tuesday afternoon at Peoria Sports Complex.

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million deal to come to the Cubs after playing nine seasons with Hiroshima in the Japan Central League. Last season, he slugged 38 homers and slashed .317/.433/.639 in 533 plate appearances for the Carp. There is no timeline for the 27-year-old to make his spring debut.

On Monday, Chicago rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Reds 3-2. John Hicks tied the game with a ground-rule double and Jared Young scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Right-hander Eric Yardley struck out four in two scoreless innings for the Cubs.

Seattle managed just one run in a 9-1 clubbing at the hands of the Diamondbacks on Monday. The Mariners have scored only 15 runs in four games thus far. Right-hander George Kirby, a non-roster invitee, was lit up for six runs and recorded only five outs.

Steady veteran Kyle Hendricks makes his second start of the spring for the Cubs on Tuesday. He worked two innings and allowed a run on three hits with two strikeouts on Thursday against the White Sox.

Reigning Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray makes his Cactus League debut for Seattle on Tuesday. With Toronto last season, Ray led the American League in ERA, WHIP, innings pitched, and strikeouts, fanning 248 in 193.1 innings over 32 starts. He signed a five-year, $115 million deal with the Mariners last November.

