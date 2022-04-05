Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday afternoon in MLB action, the Cubs will take on the Rangers in their final spring training games.

The 2022 MLB regular season is almost here, and fans cannot wait to enjoy Opening Day. However, there are still a few spring training games left. On Tuesday afternoon, both the Cubs and Rangers will play their final exhibition game against each other before gearing up for meaningful games to begin.

How to Watch the Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before this afternoon's game, the Cubs have gone 11-6 in spring training play. No one knows exactly what to expect from Chicago in the regular season, but the team has looked good. In their last game, the Cubs dominated the White Sox by a final score of 15-9.

On the other side of this matchup, the Rangers are coming off of a busy offseason that saw the franchise spend a lot of money. Texas is 9-6 in exhibition action and will look to keep that momentum heading into the regular season. Last time out, the Rangers lost to the Padres by a final score of 11-5.

Regional restrictions may apply.

