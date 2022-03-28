National League Central rivals collide under the lights in Goodyear as the Cubs visit the Reds in Cactus League play.

The Cubs face the Reds after snapping a three-game winless streak on Sunday with a wild 13-12 win over the Royals. Cincinnati is coming off a 4-4 with the Rockies yesterday.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Free-agent acquisition Marcus Stroman makes his third Cactus League start on Monday for Chicago. Last December, he signed with the Cubs after spending parts of two seasons with the Mets. He made 33 starts last season with a 3.02 ERA and 1.145 WHIP.

Stroman worked two innings against Oakland, allowing two runs on three hits in two innings.

Tyler Mahle will be the starter for Cincinnati. Last season, Mahle had a 3.75 ERA and 1.233 WHIP in 33 starts and 180 innings. This spring, the 27-year-old has made two starts, working two innings and allowing a run on two hits with three strikeouts against the Brewers on Wednesday.

Chicago scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh on Sunday and hung on to beat the Royals. Patrick Wisdom drove in four runs with a pair of homers earlier in the game, and Nelson Maldonado had a solo shot during the big seventh inning uprising.

Nick Fraley's RBI single in the fourth put the Reds up 4-3 on Sunday before Diomar Lopez coughed up a solo homer to Colorado's Brian Serven in the top of the ninth.

The Cubs and Reds played on March 21, with Chicago picking up a 3-2 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.