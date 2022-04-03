How to Watch Tigers at Phillies

Opening-day starter Aaron Nola makes his final Florida tuneup start as Phillies host the Tigers on Sunday.

Veteran right-hander Aaron Nola has struggled in Grapefruit League play but has one more opportunity to get things straightened out before the games begin to count. The Phillies (7-6) host the Tigers (5-8) on Sunday in Clearwater and Nola will start the season opener for Philadelphia on Friday.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nola is making his fourth start in Florida, where he's allowed eight runs on 10 hits in nine innings. The veteran has served up five home runs and struck out 11 batters.

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper has been hot, with four homers this spring. He was 1-for-2 and scored a run in Philadelphia's rain-shortened 2-2 tie with the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Young right-hander Casey Mize starts for the Tigers on Sunday. The 24-year-old made 30 starts last season and has been impressive in spring training. He's worked five shutout innings and allowed only two hits and two walks, striking out nine.

Detroit's big-ticket offseason acquisition, shortstop Javier Baez, leads the Tigers with seven RBI this spring. But he's 6-for-27 overall with four doubles as he works out the kinks in a condensed version of baseball's traditional preseason activities after the lockout.

