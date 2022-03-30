How to Watch Tigers at Phillies

The well-rested Tigers visit Clearwater on Wednesday to take on Phillies in MLB spring training.

The Tigers (4-5) got a day to recover as they take a two-game losing streak to Clearwater on Wednesday to face the Phillies (6-4), who were routed on Tuesday by the Yankees.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Both teams enter Wednesday stinging from poundings by the Yankees. Detroit lost Monday, 11-7, as newly signed left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez struggled through five innings, surrendering four runs, three earned, on six hits. Dustin Garneau, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes homered in the loss.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead in the second before the Bombers brought the heavy artillery out in a 14-2 blowout. The Yankees led 6-2 before tacking on eight runs in the eighth inning.

Veteran Aaron Nola allowed four runs on five hits in four innings for the Phillies, who mustered only six hits.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal is scheduled to make his third start of the spring for the Tigers. He allowed two runs in 2.2 innings against the Blue Jays on Friday but has eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings in Florida. Skubal made 29 starts and two relief appearances last season, posting a 4.34 ERA and 1.259 WHIP in 149.1 innings with 164 Ks.

Veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson is scheduled for Philadelphia. He allowed two runs on four hits in two innings against the Yankees on Friday. The 34-year-old came over from Texas last July along with Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse.

Also on Tuesday, the Phillies traded outfielder Adam Haseley to the White Sox. Philadelphia selected Haseley eighth overall in 2017. He won the center field job last spring but was sent down after nine games, in which he was 4-for-21.

