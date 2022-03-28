Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pair of 2021 playoff teams battle in Phoenix when the Giants face off with the Brewers today.

National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes looks to bounce back from a rocky Cactus League debut when the Brewers host the Giants at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

On Wednesday, Burnes was rocked for five runs on five hits in three innings against the Reds, walking two and striking out five. The 27-year-old right-hander led the National League in ERA last season with a 2.43 mark with a 0.940 WHIP in 167 innings. The Brewers won the NL Central before going down to the eventual World Series champion Braves in the NLDS.

Right-hander Logan Webb will make his third spring start for San Francisco. This spring, he's allowed a run on two hits in five innings and worked three frames against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Utilityman Mauricio Dubon homered on Sunday as the Giants beat the Angels 6-1 in Tempe. Veteran right-hander Alex Cobb, who signed with San Francisco in November, pitched 3.1 shutout innings while working around three walks.

Milwaukee tied the Mariners on Saturday 7-7 despite belting five home runs. Andrew McCutchen hit his first two bombs as a Brewer, while Kolten Wong, Tyrone Taylor, and Keston Hiura also went deep. Hiura has three homers and eight runs batted in this spring.

