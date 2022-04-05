Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians will take on the Rockies today in some split-squad, spring training action.

The Guardians open the regular season in Kansas City on Thursday, while Colorado hosts the Dodgers in a three-game series.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV:

Cleveland's entire squad lost Monday to Arizona, 3-1. Starter Konnor Pilkington struggled, allowing three runs in three innings, but three relievers allowed just two baserunners and no hits over the final five innings. Yu Chang drove in his ninth run of the spring with a double in the fifth inning.

The Rockies couldn't hold a 5-2 lead and fell to the Brewers on Monday, 8-7. In the seventh inning, Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer while Yonathan Daza had two of Colorado's 12 hits. Recently signed Kris Bryant had two RBI and is 7-for-23 with four doubles this spring.

Right-hander Logan Allen will start in Scottsdale for the Guardians. In three appearances, two of them were starts, he has allowed four runs on six hits in five innings while striking out nine, but since a shaky first outing on March 21 has thrown four scoreless frames.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies

