How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Astros at Marlins

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Houston Astros at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros go for their fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Marlins

The Astros started the spring off with four straight losses, but have bounced back and have now won three in a row.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs Miami Marlins:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros vs Miami Marlins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The bats finally came alive on Wednesday when they beat the Cardinals 10-3 and then they did it again on Thursday when they won against the Nationals 10-8. 

They made it three in a row with a 2-1 win against the Mets on Friday. Saturday they got a much-deserved day off and will look to stay hot against the Marlins on Sunday.

The Marlins, though, will be looking to slow them down and beat Houston for the second time this spring.

Miami scored 10 runs in beating the Astros last Saturday 10-2. It was the second of three straight wins to start the spring for the Marlins.

Miami looks to be much improved this year and is looking to be the surprise team in the National League and make a push for the playoffs.

The Marlins will have to battle through the defending World Series champ Braves and a Phillies and Mets team that also made improvements, but they feel like they have a team to compete this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

