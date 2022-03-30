How to Watch Astros at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday evening in MLB action, the Astros are set to take on the Mets.

The 2022 MLB regular season is almost here, and fans can't wait to watch truly meaningful games. However, before we get to that point, there are still some spring training matchups left to be played. One of the exhibition games to watch today will feature the Astros facing off against the Mets.

How to Watch the Houston Astros at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Houston Astros at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's matchup, the Astros have gone 6-4 in spring training action. Houston ended up losing star infielder Carlos Correa this offseason in free agency, and that will make a huge impact on the team's chances at repeating as AL champs. Last time out, the Astros ended up beating the Nationals by a final score of 3-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Mets are 6-3 in exhibition play thus far. New York missed the playoffs last season and made some aggressive moves in the offseason in an attempt to get back into postseason contention. The Mets are fresh off of a monstrous 10-0 win over the Marlins.

Granted, these games don't mean a single thing when it comes to the regular season. But it is still live baseball and fans enjoy watching their team play regardless. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

