How to Watch Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The former NL Central rivals are both looking to build on strong seasons last year when the Astros take on the Cardinals in spring training.

Thank the baseball heavens that the game is back and the action in the Grapefruit League is getting underway right away. The Astros and Cardinals square off in Jupiter, FL, in this Spring Training exhibition. The Cardinals look to build off a promising season where they rallied to a wild-card spot and came up just short in extras in the one-game playoff game against the Dodgers. Of course, Houston is coming off a World Series appearance where it lost in six games to the eventual champion Braves. 

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

You can stream the Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals have had a relatively quiet offseason but they are building off a team that is expected to go deep in the playoffs. There are rumors that Albert Pujols may make a reunion with Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright in their last seasons. Wainwright is expected to pitch in this game and Molina is late to spring training for personal reasons. 

They fortified their starting staff with the additions of Steven Matz from the Blue Jays and they signed Corey Dickerson to add some depth to their outfield after he also played with the Blue Jays last year. The biggest addition is arguably their new manager Oliver Marmol who is only 35 years old. Since 2019, Marmol was the Cardinals bench coach. 

The Astros are still the frontrunners to resign shortstop Carlos Correa, who is looking for a huge contract. They lost Zack Greinke in their rotation as it is reported that he is returning where it all started with the Royals. They should be getting back Justin Verlander though after he missed last year recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Astros signed him to a one-year contract in the offseason. 

If Houston can return Correa, there is no reason to think it can't make it back to the World Series. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

