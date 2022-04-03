How to Watch Astros vs. Nationals

The Astros go for their third straight win against the Nationals when the two teams play for the last time this spring on Sunday.

The Astros play their last road game of the spring on Sunday when they travel to take on the Nationals.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals on fuboTV:

Houston has been red hot in the spring after losing its first four games. The Astros had rolled off eight straight heading into the weekend and are looking to continue their hot run as they close out their spring schedule.

The Astros will host the Mets on Monday before they leave their spring training complex and get ready for the regular season.

The Nationals' spring has not been as kind to them. They won just their second game of the spring on Thursday when they beat the Mets and were just 2-10 coming into the weekend.

One of those wins was against the Astros, but they followed that up by dropping eight straight before they won against New York.

The Nationals appear to be in rebuild mode this year after struggling last season.

A new season brings on renewed optimism but with the way the Nationals have played so far, it might be a long season.

