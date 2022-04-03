How to Watch Astros vs. Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros go for their third straight win against the Nationals when the two teams play for the last time this spring on Sunday.

The Astros play their last road game of the spring on Sunday when they travel to take on the Nationals.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston has been red hot in the spring after losing its first four games. The Astros had rolled off eight straight heading into the weekend and are looking to continue their hot run as they close out their spring schedule.

The Astros will host the Mets on Monday before they leave their spring training complex and get ready for the regular season.

The Nationals' spring has not been as kind to them. They won just their second game of the spring on Thursday when they beat the Mets and were just 2-10 coming into the weekend.

One of those wins was against the Astros, but they followed that up by dropping eight straight before they won against New York.

The Nationals appear to be in rebuild mode this year after struggling last season.

A new season brings on renewed optimism but with the way the Nationals have played so far, it might be a long season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17998819
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Sabres

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_15440211
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Bucks

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18004391
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18002929
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17441786
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17492280
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Bowling: USBC Masters

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17986301
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Braves

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17998579
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Astros vs. Nationals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17997336
PGA Tour

How to Watch PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, Final Round

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy