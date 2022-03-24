How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals MLB Spring Training

The Astros play the Nationals for the second of four spring training meetings on Thursday afternoon.

The Astros and Nationals will be very familiar with each other by the end of spring training as they face off four times.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

The Nationals got the better of the Astros in the first game, winning 3-2 last Sunday.

The loss was one of four straight to start Houston's spring coming into Wednesday's game with the Cardinals.

Houston made it back to the World Series last year but has lost some key pieces and could have a tough time getting back to the playoffs this year.

The Nationals missed out on the playoffs last year and are looking to get back, but it won't be easy in an NL East where most of the teams made big improvements.

The spring, though, hasn't started off well for the Nationals, as their only win in their first four games was against the Astros.

Both of these teams are looking to make a splash this season, but they will have to play better than they have early on in the spring.

