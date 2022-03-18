How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers

The 2022 season is now officially underway and after the last three months, all baseball fans can enjoy a huge sigh of relief. The hot stove arguably hasn't been any hotter in this generation as transactions are nearly impossible to keep up with after the lockout ended. Now we can enjoy the sunshine of the Grapefruit League as the action is already underway. Don't miss the Philadelphia Phillies travel to Lakeland Florida, the spring home of the Detroit Tigers.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies are coming off a huge signing of Kyle Schwarber who was a free agent after playing in Washington and Boston last year. He had a solid year in his first year away with the Cubbies. It is a very advantageous deal for everyone involved. Now that the universal DH has been established, Schwarber will fit in quite nicely in this lineup and he could platoon in the outfield whenever someone else needs a break.

The Phillies will now get an impactful bat that has a good shot of pushing them into the playoffs. They were fighting into the last week of the season for a Wild Card spot last season and with the expanded playoffs this year, don't be surprised if we see this team in October for the first time in Bryce Harper's Phillies career.

Look for the Tigers to be an improved team in a division where everyone got better in the AL Central. Carlos Carrera is still a free agent and after returning to Houston, he has been linked to Detroit to reunite with his former manager A.J. Hinch. The biggest move Detroit has made so far was before the lockout when they signed Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year contract after he had a strong bounce-back season in Boston. Detroit isn't all the way back just yet but they are definitely on the right track.

