How to Watch Royals vs. Cubs MLB Spring Training

The Cubs host the Royals on Sunday afternoon for their first and only meeting of the spring.

The Cubs had a good start to the spring but have been cooled off lately. They had their six-game undefeated streak snapped on Thursday and were then blown out by the Rockies 17-1 on Friday.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

It was a tough game for the Cubs, but luckily for them, it happened in the spring when the losses don't count on their record.

On Sunday, they are looking to get back on track against a Royals team that has been playing great so far this spring.

The Royals suffered their first loss of the spring on Thursday when they got beat by the Rangers 8-4.

They had won five straight games after tying their first game of the spring and were playing good baseball.

On Sunday, they will look to stay hot and get another win against a Cubs team that is in rebuild mode this year.

Both of these teams and looking to surprise this year and are hoping a good spring can vault them to a great regular season.

