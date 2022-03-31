Skip to main content

How to watch Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Royals finish a two-day Bay Area swing in Arizona when they visit the Athletics at Hohokam Stadium on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Royals head to Mesa for a matchup with the Athletics, remaining a week before Opening Day.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The A's broke a four-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 5-4 win over the Reds. Oakland scored four in the bottom of the first and added an insurance tally in the sixth on Christian Bethancourt's solo homer. Bethancourt, 30, last played in the majors with San Diego in 2017 and spent last season at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Kansas City dug an early hole and couldn't climb out of it Wednesday in a 9-5 loss to the Giants. San Francisco scored six runs in the second inning. Kyle Isbel hit his third homer of the spring for the Royals.

Left-hander Kris Bubic starts for Kansas City on Thursday. On Saturday, he made his Cactus League debut, working two scoreless innings in relief against the Dodgers. Bubic started 20 games and made nine relief appearances for Kansas City last season, with a 4.43 ERA and 1.385 WHIP in 130 innings.

Oakland will counter with right-hander Daulton Jefferies. He started on Saturday against the Guardians and allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits in three innings. He has an 11.12 ERA for the spring in 5.2 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

