How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals and Mariners tangle in Peoria riding recent hot streaks in Cactus League play.

The Royals had the bats rolling on Monday, ringing up 19 runs in the first four innings to overwhelm the Guardians, while the Mariners won for the fourth time in five games on the strength of a three-run fifth inning and held on to beat the Rangers, 6-5.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City scored seven runs in the bottom of the first against Cleveland and never looked back in its 19-9 victory. Andrew Benintendi homered twice and drove in five runs, while Whit Merrifield and Edward Olivares went deep. 

The Royals banged out 19 hits and overcame a shaky start from veteran Zack Greinke, who surrendered three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings.

Dylan Moore got Seattle rolling with a solo homer in the third inning against Texas and put up three runs in the third on RBI doubles from Mitch Haniger and Julio Rodriguez. Cal Raleigh capped the uprising with a run-scoring single. Cy Young winner Robbie Ray struck out six in 4.1 innings, allowing two runs.

Right-hander Brad Keller makes his second spring start for the Royals. He worked three scoreless innings against the Rockies on Wednesday. The 26-year-old had a 5.39 ERA, and 1.661 WHIP in 26 starts last season, striking out 120 in 133.2 innings.

The Mariners will counter with 24-year-old right-hander Logan Gilbert. He allowed only a solo homer and a walk in three innings against Cleveland on Thursday, striking out six. He made his big-league debut for Seattle last May and made 24 starts with a 4.68 ERA and 1.173 WHIP in 119.1 innings, fanning 128 hitters.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
