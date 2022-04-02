How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Angels vs Cubs

Two teams tied in record on top of the Cactus League take each other on the field with the Angels taking on the Cubs on Saturday.

The Angels are the best team in the Cactus League sitting tied with the Royals and Cubs at 8-4. However, they also have the best run differential in the entire league.

In 10 of their 12 games, they have scored more than five runs. Even in two of the four losses they have, they scored more than five runs.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago Cubs in spring training today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago Cubs in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

On Thursday, Los Angeles doubled the Brewers' score in its game. It took the win 10-5 with Shohei Ohtani getting his first win of the preseason despite an ERA over 4.00.

The Cubs are tied with Los Angeles but have a run differential of 34 less than LA. They split up their squad on Saturday to play two games, but now they are coming back together to take on Los Angeles.

These two teams have already played once this preseason and Los Angeles got the edge 5-4. Recently, though, Chicago took the field against the Mariners getting the 8-5 win on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.