How to Watch Dodgers at Rangers

The 2022 MLB season is right around the corner, and spring training is starting to wind down. With that in mind, fans will want to catch their teams' last practice games. One intriguing game to watch Thursday afternoon will feature the Dodgers facing off against the Rangers.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MLB Network

Coming into today's game, the Dodgers have gone 4-5 in spring training play and would like to pick up another win today. While the game doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of things, fans and teams still love winning. Los Angeles is fresh off of a massive 12-1 win over the Guardians.

On the other side of this matchup, the Rangers are 6-5 in exhibition games. Texas spent a lot of money this offseason and will look to get back into contention in the American League. The Rangers ended up losing to the White Sox by a final score of 7-0 in their last game.

Looking at these two teams, the Dodgers are expected to be serious World Series contenders this season. The Rangers have talent, but no one truly knows what to expect. Make sure to tune in to get another look at both teams.

