Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday in spring training action, the Dodgers will take on the Rangers in an intriguing matchup.

The 2022 MLB season is right around the corner, and spring training is starting to wind down. With that in mind, fans will want to catch their teams' last practice games. One intriguing game to watch Thursday afternoon will feature the Dodgers facing off against the Rangers.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream the Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Dodgers have gone 4-5 in spring training play and would like to pick up another win today. While the game doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of things, fans and teams still love winning. Los Angeles is fresh off of a massive 12-1 win over the Guardians.

On the other side of this matchup, the Rangers are 6-5 in exhibition games. Texas spent a lot of money this offseason and will look to get back into contention in the American League. The Rangers ended up losing to the White Sox by a final score of 7-0 in their last game.

Looking at these two teams, the Dodgers are expected to be serious World Series contenders this season. The Rangers have talent, but no one truly knows what to expect. Make sure to tune in to get another look at both teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17988466
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Dodgers at Rangers

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
USATSI_17543386
High School Basketball

How to Watch La Lumiere (IN) vs. IMG Academy

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; James Hahn plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Pga Phoenix Open Final Round
PGA Tour

How to Watch the 2022 Valero Texas Open, First Round

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
ROYALS
MLB Spring Training

How to watch Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
USATSI_17976025 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy