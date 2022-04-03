How to Watch Dodgers vs. Angels

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels host their crosstown rival Dodgers on Sunday in their home ballpark as they'll both start their aces.

It's the end of spring training and that means the training is actually starting to look more like a regular season game. This game will be played at Angels Stadium in Anaheim and it will feature dueling aces more befitting of a postseason battle. The Freeway Way series is underway right before the Opening Day that thankfully takes place this week. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

You can stream the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dodgers will start their best arm in Walker Buehler for this one. The talented righty has only one game started under his belt this spring but it was a strong appearance. He pitched 4.2 innings with five strikeouts. There is still room for improvement, though, as he gave up two runs including a homer. 

The Angels will start their new righty Noah Syndergaard, who hasn't pitched for the Mets for the last two seasons. He is in a one-year prove it deal after he has recovered from Tommy John surgery. Syndergaard will be expected to slot in right behind Shohei Ohtani and make this a legitimate staff that has had trouble finding consistency in recent seasons.  He's only pitched in one game also going for 3.2 innings, four strikeouts and no earned runs.

Is this the year that Angels can get back on track and finally get Mike Trout, and Ohtani for that matter, to the playoffs? They have the best two players in baseball but it will be a tough road especially after the club announced that they designated Justin Upton for assignment and he will likely sign somewhere else will the Angels will have to eat his salary. 

The pitching has always been the story for the Angels since Mike Trout has arrived and we'll get a better glimpse tonight of what they'll have in store for the regular season.  

